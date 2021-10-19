Newly-appointed Clapton boss Walther hopes to turn fortunes around
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Newly-appointed Clapton FC manager Michael Walther will be hoping to get the season back on track as they turn their attentions to the FA Vase.
The Tons will welcome Beckenham Town to the Newham Leisure Centre on Saturday as they bid to progress in the cup competition after losing 2-0 to White Ensign in the Essex Senior League in Walther’s first match in charge.
Walther returns to the club following spells with Barkingside, Southend Manor, FC Romania and Grays Athletic under-23s after guiding Clapton to seventh and eighth place finishes in the past and having won the Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy.
Former player Leon Lewis will join Walther’s management team as his assistant as they begin plans to turn the team's fortunes around.
They are currently sitting near the bottom of the league table.
Walther said: “I have certainly had an up and down time in non-league football, since my first position as manager of Clapton in 2013.
“All my experiences have increased my knowledge of the game, that I hope to pass to our players.”
