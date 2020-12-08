Clapton CFC women fall to defeat against Comets

Published: 8:00 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Clapton’s women’s team returned to action on Sunday, losing out with a 2-1 loss to Comets at The Hub in Regents Park.

The hosts went ahead early as a cross from the right evaded keeper Polly Adams and was headed in from close range.

The goal sparked a response from the east Londoners, with Emily Link attacking down the right. Her cross beat the goalkeeper and flashed across the goal line, but onrushing striker Maria Mendonca was unable to connect.

Then right at the end of the half, Clapton got back on level terms. After a neat one two between Link and Larissa Vieira, substitute Ciara Monahan fired a long range effort into the net.

On 58 minutes, it was Comets who restored their advantage with a fine, curling finish.

There was a flurry of late activity as Clapton tried to salvage a point, with Vieira going closest with an attempt from an acute angle, but it was Comets who held on for the full points.