Clapton CFC Women topple league leaders Walton

Published: 9:51 AM April 19, 2021

Clapton CFC's women's team recorded a suprise 3-0 win over Walton Casuals in Walthamstow on Sunday.

The behind closed doors game saw a return to competitive action for the Tons against the table toppers who came into the encounter with a 100 per cent record.

The hosts took the lead through a bizarre own goal after 27 minutes when, under pressure from forward Emily Link, the Walton goalkeeper smashed an attempted clearance against one of her own defenders, only to see it spin back into her own net.

Clapton doubled their lead just before the break when Marta Boiro floated a free kick into the top corner from a tight angle.

After the break, Walton began to apply more concerted pressure, with the Tons seeking to hit on the break.

On 62 minutes, Clapton added a third from just such a counter as Larissa Vieira went through one-on-one against the keeper and picked her spot in the corner.

It was almost 4-0 when Bethia Green's opportunistic lob bounced off the crossbar and with three games to go, the Tons sit fourth in the table.