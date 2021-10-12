Clapton CFC return to action with cup tie against Wakebury

Published: 10:47 AM October 12, 2021

After a weekend off, Clapton CFC men’s first team return to action on Saturday with a home BBC Essex Premier Cup tie against Wakebury.

It’s a clash of two in-form sides as both teams have identical records so far in their respective leagues this season, winning six of their seven matches.

It’s Clapton's first home game for three weeks, and then there will none for another three weeks.

Wakebury, nicknamed The Berries, formed in 2016 and started their journey in the Southend Borough Combination Division 2.

They were promoted to the SBC Premier Division and after two seasons at the level, they achieved Essex Olympian league status in 2019.

Management duo Matt Cardy and Dan Blewett have secured two promotions in three seasons.

Meanwhile Clapton CFC’s women take on Walton Casuals Reserves on Sunday following a 1-1 draw against Headstone Manor on October 10.