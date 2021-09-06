Clapton CFC women thrash Sutton in season opener

Published: 4:00 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 8:28 PM September 6, 2021

Clapton Community FC’s women’s team got the perfect start to their Greater London Premier season with a 5-0 victory over Sutton United U23s in Walthamstow on Sunday.

The visitors started strongly, testing Clapton goalkeeper Polly Adams on multiple occasions.

But it was Clapton who took the lead just before the break, when Emily Link converted a Li Steiner through-ball.

Manager Claudio Gomes changed the shape at half-time in order to address some of the problems that he felt had been stifling his team - and these tweaks seemed to help them come into their game.

Maria Mendonca doubled the lead just after the restart with a well-placed shot.

Then on 67 minutes, Link buried a penalty in the bottom corner.

Late on, Mendonca made it four after fine work from Marta Boiro.

Finally, on 84 minutes, debutant Marta Casanovas spun her marker to round off the scoring.

Next Sunday, Clapton will travel to play Islington Borough, who lost their opener 2-1 to Headstone Manor.