Clapton CFC left to rue missed chances in Stonewall draw

Published: 10:09 AM April 27, 2021

Clapton CFC's men team were left to regret wastefulness in front of goal as they were held to a draw behind closed doors in the Middlesex Super 6 League on Saturday.

They are taking part in the mini-league after the Middlesex League Premier Division season was declared null and void.

In a goalless first half on the 3G pitch at Wadham Lodge, Walthamstow, Eliot Crosbie, Paul Oshin and Jake Stevens all had gilt-edged chances to put the them ahead.

In the second half, Crosbie went closer still by striking the bar from close range.

After 134 days without a match, and without any crowd to cheer them on, their shooting was perhaps understandably rusty.

Stonewall, who play home games at the London Marathon Stadium next to West Ham's London Stadium, grew in confidence and were the stronger side in the last 20 minutes.

In the 76th minute they grabbed the lead with a penalty awarded for a trip just inside the area, with James Baker converting.

CFC finally salvaged a point in the last minute after Crosbie was fouled on the edge of the box and Cemal Agdelen's free-kick was pounced on by sub Noah Adejokun who scored with a superb acrobatic volley.