Second-half blitz seals win for Clapton CFC over Sporting Hackney
A second half blitz saw the Clapton CFC men's first team through in the Alec Smith Premier Cup away at Sporting Hackney with a 5-2 win.
On Friday night (October 1) at Barking FC's Mayesbrook Park in front of a crowd of 150, the home side dominated the first half but the score remained goalless.
The game sprung into life in the 65th minute with Clapton's Lewis Owiredu smashing home the opener after being set up by fellow sub Cemal Agdelen.
That sparked an end-to-end battle with the Parrots equalising within a minute, only for striker Fred Taylor to put Clapton ahead again on 69 minutes with his fourth goal in successive games.
Owiredu stretched the visitors' lead with another fierce shot on 75 minutes and Arthur Wright looked to have sealed it in the 79th minute to make it 4-1.
But Sporting Hackney narrowed the lead with five minutes to go and pushed for a grandstand finish.
It was the visitors who were to seal the win late on, with Wright scoring with an acrobatic volley from a corner.
Clapton striker Noah Adejokun had go to hospital after suffering a knee injury.