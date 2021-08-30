Clapton CFC sealed victory over Pitshanger Dynamo

Published: 3:00 PM August 30, 2021

Goals from brothers Noah and Josh Adejokun and player of the match Arthur Wright sealed a see-saw home win for Clapton CFC over Pitshanger Dynamo on Saturday.

After 20 goals in their first two home games in the Middlesex League Premier, this clash at the club's temporary home in Walthamstow was a comparatively low-scorer but no less of a thriller.

Wright's cool finish on eight minutes was all that separated the sides at half-time although the Tons could have been out of sight with pacey winger Lewis Owiredu in particular causing havoc.

Previously unbeaten Dynamo massively improved in the second half, however, and both sides scored twice each in a frenzied 20-minute spell.

Finnian Racadio levelled for the visitors, poking home from close range when a free-kick was not cleared properly and Josh Adejokun soon put Clapton CFC ahead again, only for Racadio to equalise from the penalty spot.

However, Clapton CFC nudged ahead again through Noah Adejokun, set up by Wright and their defence successfully saw out a nervy last 25 minutes, boosted by the return of centre-backs Jordan Odofin and Tafari Nicholas after injury.

The result leaves player-manager Geoff Ocran's side fifth in the table as they travel to newly promoted team AVA on Saturday.