Clapton CFC got off to a flyer to seal win over NW London

Published: 11:00 AM September 26, 2021

Clapton Community's men's team did the hard work in the first half to earn a 5-3 victory over NW London in Walthamstow on Saturday.

Fred Taylor opened the scoring for the hosts early doors, slotting home Arthur Wright's through ball.

Clapton made it two when Wright headed in a Musa Manneh cross on 18 minutes.

But the visitors struck back shortly afterwards with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

Clapton restored their two goal cushion with an outside-of-the boot long-range finish from Manneh.

Then they got a fourth a few minutes before half time when Wright tucked away a ball spilled by the NW London keeper.

Clapton sat deeper in the second half, seeking to protect their lead. They mostly limited the opposition to long-range efforts until the closing 20 minutes, when a NW London attacker found some space in the box and pulled one back.

Clapton looked to have had the final say in injury time when Jake Stevens dispatched a penalty won by Wright to make it 5-2.

But there was one more consolation for NW London before the referee blew for full time.

This sixth consecutive win cements Clapton's position at the top of the MCFL Premier.