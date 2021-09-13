Clapton CFC go top of the table with Larkspur Rovers win

Published: 8:30 AM September 13, 2021

Clapton Community's men's side went top of the MCFL Premier with a narrow 2-1 win at Larkspur Rovers on Saturday.

The Northolt-based home side were denied the lead by a couple of saves from Clapton keeper Jack Francis, first from a corner-bound drive then from an overhead kick.

A dangerous two footed challenge on right back Fama Sangare raised tempers, but only resulted in a booking for the offending player.

Then, just before the break, Clapton took the lead. Arthur Wright cut into the box from the right and fired into the middle, where it cannoned off a home defender and past the helpless keeper.

Clapton doubled their lead as Noah Adejokun burst into the box and almost managed to dribble around the goalkeeper.

The Larkspur man managed to make the tackle, only for the ball to fall to an onrushing Wright, who smashed home emphatically.

Late on the hosts threatened to get back in the game before they were awarded a penalty when the assistant referee drew the referee's attention to a tug of the shirt in the box as a Larkspur forward was teeing up to shoot.

It was dispatched in the bottom corner, to give the visitors a nervy last few minutes.