Clapton CFC bounce back with comfortable victory over Kensington

Clapton Community's men's team bounced back from last weekend's 3-0 loss at Indian Gymkhana Club with a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Linford Christie Stadium, White City.

After a scrappy opening period, Sherwin Stanley gave Clapton the lead.

The striker forced home from close range after some good work by Fred Taylor to put it on a plate.

The visitors doubled their advantage right at the end of the half.

James Briggs fired a low, hard free kick from 30 yards.

The Kensington goalkeeper could not hold on to it and Stanley again showed his poacher's instincts to snatch his second.

Stanley turned provider for the third, early in the second half. He launched a throw in right into the middle of the six yard box. Taylor was able to turn home.

The scoring was rounded off by a Briggs penalty.

The three points mean Clapton keep pace with FC Soma at the top of the Middlesex Premier