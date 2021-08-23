News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clapton CFC seal victory over Hounslow Reserves in goal feast

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM August 23, 2021   
Clapton celebrate their eighth goal against Hounslow Reserves

Clapton celebrate their eighth goal against Hounslow Reserves - Credit: Rebecca Sigrist

Clapton Community FC's men chalked up their first points of the season after a goal feast in Walthamstow as they beat Hounslow Reserves 8-6.

Clapton went down to FC Soma last weekend and got off to another bad start on Saturday, as Hounslow Reserves headed home an early corner.

The hosts struck straight back through Aaron Yfeko, but were behind again almost straight away to a spectacular long-range curler.

Then on 19 minutes, Noah Adejokun smashed home another equaliser. 

A shot from the edge of the box and a cross deflected off defender Fama Sangare had Hounslow 4-2 up.

But Sangare made amends with a strike at the other end of the pitch to take his side into half time still in touch.

Clapton asserted themselves in the second half, in no small part thanks to a trio of penalties.

Yfeko converted two to complete a hat-trick and further goals from Noah Adejokun and brother Adejokun, who had come on as a substitute, put Clapton 7-4 up.

The men in red and white then won a third spot-kick, with Jake Stevens' effort saved, but the goalkeeper was flagged for being off his line and Stevens fired the retake into the roof of the net.

Two more quickfire Hounslow consolations followed to round off the highest scoring game in Clapton CFC's history.

