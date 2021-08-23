Clapton CFC seal victory over Hounslow Reserves in goal feast
- Credit: Rebecca Sigrist
Clapton Community FC's men chalked up their first points of the season after a goal feast in Walthamstow as they beat Hounslow Reserves 8-6.
Clapton went down to FC Soma last weekend and got off to another bad start on Saturday, as Hounslow Reserves headed home an early corner.
The hosts struck straight back through Aaron Yfeko, but were behind again almost straight away to a spectacular long-range curler.
Then on 19 minutes, Noah Adejokun smashed home another equaliser.
A shot from the edge of the box and a cross deflected off defender Fama Sangare had Hounslow 4-2 up.
You may also want to watch:
But Sangare made amends with a strike at the other end of the pitch to take his side into half time still in touch.
Clapton asserted themselves in the second half, in no small part thanks to a trio of penalties.
Most Read
- 1 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
- 2 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 3 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
- 4 Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats
- 5 Vicar and wife team at St John's Church bid farewell to Stratford after 31 years
- 6 'A Forest Gate institution': Building supplies shop Websters to close
- 7 Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm
- 8 Newham Green Party co-chairs slam council over Wendy's ads
- 9 Police urged to 'step up' efforts to tackle prostitution in Romford Road
- 10 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
Yfeko converted two to complete a hat-trick and further goals from Noah Adejokun and brother Adejokun, who had come on as a substitute, put Clapton 7-4 up.
The men in red and white then won a third spot-kick, with Jake Stevens' effort saved, but the goalkeeper was flagged for being off his line and Stevens fired the retake into the roof of the net.
Two more quickfire Hounslow consolations followed to round off the highest scoring game in Clapton CFC's history.