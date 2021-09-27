Clapton CFC women score record-breaking 11 goals against Enfield

Published: 6:15 PM September 27, 2021

Clapton CFC women's first team stayed top of their league and recorded the club's highest ever victory with an 11-goal thrashing of Enfield Town Thirds.

Town looked bright in the opening exchanges at Wadham Lodge in Walthamstow, but once the Tons broke the deadlock through Marta Casanovas on 12 minutes, it was one-way traffic.

Top scorer Emily Link notched a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes, with two from Maria Mendonca and one for Marta Boiro before half-time.

CCFC added a further four goals in the second half - including a second hat-trick for Link and a header from sub Ciara Robinson.

The youthful Enfield team never stopped battling, however, and came close to a consolation twice in the last five minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Clinical Link now has 10 goals from the first four Greater London Women's Football League games this season, and Mendonca six.

Next up for the team is a big Women's FA Cup tie on Sunday away at Haringey Borough, who play two levels above.

Kick off at 3pm at Coles Park, admission free.