Clapton CFC women seal huge victory over Dulwich Hamlet Reserves

Published: 11:00 AM May 3, 2021

Clapton CFC's women's team recorded a big 5-1 win against Dulwich Hamlet Reserves in Walthamstow.

The visitors had the better of the play in the opening stages, but Clapton then raced into a two goal lead.

On 16 minutes, the Dulwich keeper came out to make a clearance, and It broke to Clapton's Lucy Spours, who floated it into the empty net from distance.

Four minutes later, Emily Link charged in off the right wing and fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Dulwich quickly cut the deficit with a free kick from the left side of the box.

You may also want to watch:

However, Clapton did not have to wait long to restore their two goal advantage.

This time it was Maria Mendonca who capitalised on an out of position Dulwich goalkeeper to finish from outside the box.

The hosts did not let up the pressure after the break. Substitute Larissa Vieira scored the pick of the bunch, twisting away from the attentions of a cluster of defenders and sliding the ball into the net.

Then fellow substitute Ciara Robinson squeezed her shot on the turn into the corner to complete the scoring.

Their final game of the season sees them travel to play Brentford Women next Sunday.