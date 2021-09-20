Clapton CFC women reach top of league with win over Comets
Clapton Community FC women's team defeated Comets 2-0 on Sunday to take their place at the top of the Greater London Women's Football League premier division.
On a wet afternoon in Barnes, the two teams contested a competitive first half, with neither able to break a deadlock.
Clapton had a couple of half chances through Emily Link, but the Comets' goalkeeper twice dived at her feet to block.
It took something special to unlock the stubborn home defence. That came at 57 minutes when Marta Boiro curled a long-range free-kick into the corner.
Another Boiro free-kick was beaten away by the goalkeeper.
Comets applied some late pressure and had a great chance to equalise, but the shot was blasted just off target.
Then, right before the end, the visitors sealed the points. Some intricate passing between Li Steiner and Lenny Holmes released Maria Mendonca on a lightning break down the left.
The winger centred so Link could clinch it for Clapton.