Clapton CFC seal third straight victory in league over AVA

Published: 12:23 PM September 6, 2021

Noah Adejokun scored early on Saturday with his fourth of the season for Clapton CFC - Credit: Thomas Seropian

Clapton CFC men’s first team notched up a third win in a row and their most solid defensive performance of the Middlesex County Football League season so far.

After 13 goals scored and 12 conceded from the first three games, this was a relatively low-scoring clash against Romanian heritage side AVA, who are associated with Gheorghe Hagi’s academy as they won 2-1.

Clapton attacked from the off and, on five minutes, teenage winger Noah Adejokun beat three defenders to score his fourth goal of the season so far.

Arthur Wright scored an almost identical goal on 12 minutes and Josh Adejokun almost repeated the trick on 30 as AVA struggled with their trickery and pace.

Just before halftime, AVA hit the post from a corner, then pulled one back in the 55th minute with striker Constanin Dron capitalising on a defensive mix-up to toe-poke past CCFC keeper Jack Francis.

You may also want to watch:

The home side went all out in search of an equaliser but Clapton's defence held firm for a battling three points on the road.

Next up are two more away games - at fourth-placed Larkspur Rovers and then table-topping Cricklewood Wanderers.