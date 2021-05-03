Clapton CFC go top of mini league thanks to three late goals
- Credit: Garry Strutt
Three goals in 10 manic second-half minutes put the Clapton CFC men's first team back on track in the hunt for Middlesex Super 6 League glory thanks to a 4-2 win over NW London.
An early opener from teenage striker Noah Adejokun, his third in consecutive games, was cancelled out by an own goal from defender Stefan Kilron before half-time.
The behind-closed-doors game stayed on a knife-edge at 1-1 until the 70th minute when Noah's older brother Joshua Adejokun scored twice from the right wing and Jake Stevens a fourth from the left in a breathless spell.
Cheik Zidouemba's goal gave NW London hope with five minutes to go and there could have been a grandstand finish but CFC goalkeeper Jack Francis pulled off several one-on-one saves - while also grabbing two assists through long balls.
Manager Geoff Ocran had put his faith in three teenagers and handed full debuts to new signings Musa Manneh and Arthur Wright and his experimental line-up paid off.
The three points take Clapton to the top of the mini-tournament with three games left against Cricklewood Wanderers, AEK London and local rivals Sporting Hackney.
