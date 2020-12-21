Clapton boss Micky Wetherall says it was a bitter end to terrific FA Vase journey

Published: 9:35 AM December 21, 2020

Clapton manager Micky Wetherall says their 5-0 defeat to Cobham was a bitte’ end to their fantastic FA Vase journey.

The Tons missed out on a fourth round tie as they were on the wrong end of a thrashing to the Combined Counties League Premier Division side at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium on Saturday.

“The way we exited the competition has left a bitter taste in my mouth, I’m super proud of how far we have come and the history the lads have created,” Wetherall said.

“The way we played does not represent us and it can go on no longer. With the cup exit, the focus changes to the league and kicking on.”

Clapton are in a relegation battle as they sit bottom of the Essex Senior League after 11 matches but the boss is starting to see positive signs although they now head into a break from action once again.

“We’re in a relegation battle. You need warriors, and lads who will battle together for 95 minutes every game.

“Yesterday showed me we still have individuals and that can’t happen. I want to give a special mention to 17-year-old Jack Mitchell, who was a pleasure to watch.

“He works his socks off every game and is a natural football player. Players like Jack are the reason I enjoy managing.”

The Essex Senior League confirmed that all games will be off until the next government review as every club in the division has been plunged into Tier 4 of the latest restrictions. Clubs even at step 3-6, which includes the league, have to follow these rules.

The league confirms more updates will follow in the near future or after the next update - you’d expect it won’t be until at least January as a third national lockdown is being rumoured.

“We have a Christmas break now so time to enjoy family time, bring in a couple of targets we have had for a while and hopefully return to football sooner rather than later in the new year.”

Clapton will now have to wait for their next fixture and hope they can return to action as soon as possible to get their season back under way.

Most clubs are starting to fear another season being made null and void if this goes on for too much longer.