Clapton boss Wetherall says it’s the biggest game yet for most of his squad in Vase tie

Published: 10:43 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images) - Credit: Archant

Clapton manager Micky Wetherall believes this is the biggest game most of his young side will have ever played in when they face Hamworthy United in the FA Vase this weekend.

The Tons will welcome the Wessex League Premier Division side to the Parkside Stadiumon Saturday as they return to action following a month long lay-off due to the national lockdown.

The winner of the second round tie will bag themselves £900 in prize money while the losers will still walk away with £275 for their efforts in the cup competition.

Clapton were originally knocked out in the first round on penalties by Petersfield but their opponents fielded an ineligible player – meaning they were reinstated into the competition.

“It’s great news for the club and for the young lads we have brought in, as this is the biggest game they have ever played in, the second round of the FA Vase,” said Wetherall.

“I feel for Petersfield as they beat us on penalties but the rules are the rules and we’re happy to be rightly reinstated.”

The former Redbridge boss knows how important it is to bag more prize money to help the club as they’ve recently carried out work on the pitch to help them improve their fortunes.

“It’s much needed revenue for the club, I asked the chairman and the board to provide us with a better playing surface and I have to applaud them, they have done exactly that and backed me where I’ve asked,” he said.

“Hamworthy are a great side having played 11, won 10 and drawn one, scoring nearly 40 goals already. We understand the threat we are up against but this is about building a project and I will not step away from the style and the young lads we are playing as I believe in them and they will be given the opportunity to go and bring home success.”

Wetherall is also hoping his squad have kept themselves fit during the enforced break from action although the Essex Senior League has revealed teams will continue playing for now after the lockdown is lifted.

However, if the new tier system alters then league bosses could be forced to suspend the season.

“It’s a very tough time as you cannot train and work but the players have a responsibility to keep themselves fit and they know my levels and they are non-negotiable,” said Wetherall.