Clapton boss Wetherall departs to focus on his son's football

Published: 10:00 AM February 15, 2021

New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images) - Credit: Archant

Micky Wetherall has left his role as manager of Clapton to help his son Oliver focus on his own football.

The former Redbridge boss - who has spent 12 years in non-league football - joined the Tons in October 2020 after leaving the Motormen just months before to opt for a new challenge.

Wetherall has not spent long at Clapton due to the stop-start manner of the Essex Senior League but feels it is the right time for him to step away.

“My son has fell madly in love with the game and is doing quite well, so I want to be there to support him in life and football,” Wetherall said.

“I have given so much of my time over the last 12 years to non-league football and making sure I gave players - as young as 16 in a lot of cases - their first team opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve always backed the youngsters, now it’s time for me to support my own and give him every opportunity to succeed in football.

New boss Micky Wetherall in charge of his first match for Clapton (Pic: AZ Images) - Credit: Archant

“I’ve learnt so much in 12 years in non-league football. I have coached and managed ex-England under-18 players, ex-pros and some very talented experienced and youth players, which I’m grateful for. Whilst I tried to play part of their journey they also played a big part of mine and I’m forever grateful.”

He added: “Oliver is an aspiring goalkeeper and I want to be there for him as I’ve been there for other parents' kids.

“Non-league has been a great place for me and I’m sure one day I’ll return when the right opportunity arises but for the foreseeable I am devoting my time and energy to family.”

The young manager was keen to also thank Clapton for his short stint as well as every club that he has been a part of in the past 12 years.

“My time at Clapton was good and I got more opportunities to give younger players their first team debuts. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Also thank you to everyone that I have managed, coached, and every single fan that’s supported us along the way.”