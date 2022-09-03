West Ham United left furious as late equaliser ruled out at Chelsea

The furious Hammers left Stamford Bridge dismayed, dejected and defeated after seeing their hopes of securing a precious point dashed when Maxwel Cornet’s late strike was controversially disallowed following a pitch-side review.

After an eminently forgettable first half, this derby day contest simply exploded into life in the second period with Michail Antonio prodding David Moyes men ahead on the hour.

Substitute Ben Chilwell then levelled for the Blues with a quarter of an hour remaining before creating an 88th-minute goal for fellow substitute Kai Havertz that was destined to be the winner.

But substitute Cornet thought he had rescued a late, late draw for West Ham only for referee Andrew Madley to rule out the effort for a foul following a pitchside monitor review that left the visitors apoplectic with rage and David Moyes describing the official’s call as a ridiculous and unbelievably soft decision.

The East End boys had arrived on the west side of the capital undefeated in their last three matches and, following Wednesday night’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur, made just two changes with record £51million signing Lucas Paquetá making his first start alongside compatriot – and former Blues defender - Emerson Palmieri, while Aaron Cresswell and substitute Saïd Benrahma stood down.

Appearing in his second London derby inside four days, Paquetá was on the receiving end of a forceful challenge from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and there were still only nine minutes on the clock, when the Chelsea midfielder then received an inevitable yellow card for another scurrilous scythe on Tomáš Souček.

While referee Madley had been called into early action, the same could not be said for both goalkeepers who were redundant spectators throughout the entire first-half and, although Chelsea – with some 70 per cent possession – forced eight corners during that time, the only moment of concern for the visitors came in the shape of Christian Pulisic’s 15-yarder that was deflected wide as the half-hour mark approached.

The Blues had suffered defeat at Southampton on Wednesday and with his side kicking off in 10th spot – three points and five places above the Hammers – Thomas Tuchel had made five changes to the side that had lost 2-1 at St Mary’s Stadium.

In came Wesley Fofana for his full debut following his £70million signing from Leicester City, while Pulisic, Reece James, Mateo Kovačić, and Conor Gallagher all received call-ups as Jorginho, César Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were all relegated to the Blues bench.

Ten minutes before the break, Vladimír Coufal’s timely tackle denied Pulisic and when Gallagher’s consequent corner was powerfully headed clear by the imposing and impressive former Blues defender Kurt Zouma, poor Paquetá was hauled down on the halfway line by a manic Marc Cucurella slide that earned the Spanish spoiler a deserved booking.

Five minutes before the break, the Hammers finally mustered their first attempt of the afternoon when Jarrod Bowen’s cross was only half-cleared to Pablo Fornals, whose dipping, 20-yard volley cleared Édouard Mendy’s crossbar to ensure a forlorn first half ended goalless.

While the contest may have been devoid of any meaningful goalmouth action, there were still flashpoints in a heavily congested midfield and 10 minutes after the restart, Antonio and James were cautioned following a halfway line dust-up.

On the hour, Tuchel replaced Pulisic and Gallagher with Mason Mount and one-time Hammers target Armando Broja but with the new boys still finding their feet on the Stamford Bridge turf, West Ham conjured their first period of sustained pressure, forcing their first two corners of the afternoon’s proceedings.

And when Bowen’s 25-yarder was tipped around his left-hand post by Mendy, it was third time lucky for the Hammers number 20 when he sent the resulting flag kick towards the edge of the six-yard box, where Paquetá’s awkward, looping header was tipped out from underneath the far angle by the Chelsea keeper, who could then only sit and watch as skipper Declan Rice rolled the ball across the face of goal, where Antonio stabbed the Hammers ahead.

With his side now trailing, Tuchel summoned Chilwell and Havertz from the bench as Cucurella and Kovačić departed and, after Łukasz Fabiański twice recovered to thwart both Broja and the German substitute, the Polish keeper was not so fortunate third time around.

On 75 minutes, Chilwell rose highest to beat Thilo Kehrer and Coufal to Thiago Silva’s lofted pass into the left-hand channel and with both Hammers defenders now beaten, the Chelsea substitute raced towards the byline where he prodded a tightly-angled ball through Fabiański’s legs and over the line to level.

Now trying to protect one point instead of three Angelo Ogbonna replaced the muddied Paquetá while Cornet then came on for Fornals for what proved a frantic, feisty finale.

With Benrahma also on for goalscorer Antonio, the Algerian whipped over an inviting left-wing cross, which the fresh-legged Cornet headed onto the right-hand upright to the dismay of the Hammers fans, who then saw the Chelsea break upfield.

Broja found overlapping fellow substitute Chilwell down the left flank and when he cut back to the edge of the edge of the six-yard box, Havertz got in front of Ogbonna to slide the Blues ahead.

Still the late drama was not over and with just seconds of normal time remaining, Bowen raced onto a through ball in the Chelsea area where the outrushing Mendy only succeeded in scooping the ball to Cornet, who carefully took a touch before lashing a rising 15-yarder into the unguarded net.

To a man, everyone in claret and blue embarked in wild celebrations – players, bench and fans – but all hopes of a late share of the points were extinguished when referee Madley was sent to his monitor for a pitchside review and, somehow, the official deemed Bowen had fouled the Chelsea keeper in that build-up to Cornet’s strike.

The disallowing of the Hammers late saver sparked angry protests both before the restart and at the final whistle as the crestfallen Hammers left Stamford Bridge pointless on an afternoon when they should have returned to the East End with something in the bag.

Chelsea: Mendy, Forfana, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Cucurella (Chilwell 71), Gallagher (Mount 60), Loftus-Cheek (Jorginho 83), Kovacic (Havertz 71), Pulisic (Broja 60), Sterling. Unused subs: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Ziyech, Azpilicueta.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal, Emerson, Kehrer, Zouma, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Cornet 86), Paquetá (Ogbonna 83), Bowen, Antonio (Benrahma 73). Unused subs: Areola, Randolph, Lanzini, Downes, Coventry.

Booked: Loftus-Cheek (9), Cucurella (36), James (54), Antonio (54), Kehrer (90+3), Havertz (90+7).

Referee: Andrew Madley.