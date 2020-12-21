Hammers crash to heavy defeat against Chelsea

Published: 10:24 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:19 PM December 21, 2020

Chelsea's Thiago Silva scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Sadly, there was to be no repeat of last year’s epic battle at the Bridge after the Hammers were left with the Blues by Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

But although Thiago Silva had headed Chelsea ahead on 10 minutes with his second goal of the season, David Moyes side had still been in contention for a long periods of this derby until recalled Tammy Abraham struck with two late, quick-fire goals that put a flattering gloss on the final result.

Indeed, with the capital’s Tier 4 restrictions in place, West Ham were far from locked down until the England striker netted his eighth goal of the campaign on 78 minutes before then hitting his ninth just two minutes later to put the match firmly out of reach

The Hammers had travelled West, having lost just one of their last six matches and, following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Mark Noble earned a rare starting call-up alongside the fit-again Fabián Balbuena, as Saïd Benrahma and Issa Diop dropped to the bench.

And with a new Premier League ruling now allowing nine substitutes to be named, that meant cautious Moyes had the unusual chance to name two back-up goalkeepers - Darren Randolph and David Martin, who returned to the scene of his greatest-ever moment in a Hammers shirt.

Last season, of course, the son of West Ham United legend Alvin had kept a clean-sheet on his debut here as the Hammers – on their way to completing a double over the Blues - won for the first time in 14 previous attempts at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Mason Mount after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

And the Hammers must have thought that they were going to carry on where they left off last November, when former Chelsea trainee Declan Rice found the net from a tight angle with just seven minutes on the clock but all pre-Christmas joy was quickly wiped out by the sight of an offside flag.

Struggling for any festive fun themselves, Chelsea had suffered back-to-back defeats at Everton and then Wolverhampton Wanderers on their travels and, having kicked-off in eighth place – just two places and one point above the Hammers – Lampard made a trio of changes for the visit of his former club, as Abraham, skipper César Azpilicueta and Jorginho each returned in place of Reece James plus substitutes Olivier Giroud and Kai Havertz.

In a lively opening, the Blues boss was forced into another reshuffle as Emerson replaced Ben Chilwell, who sustained an early injury in a full-bloodied 50/50 challenge with Jarrod Bowen but still finding his feet on the dewy west London turf, the Brazilian soon saw compatriot Silva nod his side into the lead within seconds of his arrival.

On 10 minutes, Mason Mount floated the first corner of the evening to the edge of the six-yard box, where the wily, 36-year-old, 93-times capped Silva used all his experience to leave his marker Bowen standing flat-footed on the penalty spot and sprint to the edge of the six-yard box, where he climbed between Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna to send a thumping header past Łukasz Fabiański.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Having fallen behind, West Ham wobbled as Mount went close and Balbuena and Ogbonna both found themselves under pressure before Moyes men settled back into the game.

Released by Vladimír Coufal, Sébastien Haller could not take advantage of N’Golo Kanté’s slip and the Blues defence rallied to recover, while Cresswell – last season’s match-winner – collected Azpilicueta’s poor clearance but his low, angled 12-yard shot flew beyond Edouard Mendy’s far post.

As the half-hour mark approached, the handful being Haller hooked back into the mix but the danger was cleared for a corner and, Tomáš Souček then headed over before also unleashing a low shot

But – with West Ham enthusiastically looking for a late-leveller - as the half drew to a close, Chelsea should have doubled their lead when Timo Werner burst clear but with the whites of Fabiański’s eyes firmly in his sights the £45m German striker was denied by the Polish stopper’s feet to keep the deficit down to that Silva goal at the break.

Just after the restart, Abraham crossed low into the six-yard box, where Werner clattered into Fabiański as both players missed the ball coming in from the right-flank, while at the other end, Haller headed well wide and the Hammers also forced a couple of corners, knowing that they were still in this contest.

Vladimír Coufal’s deep free-kick into the Chelsea area saw Ogbonna head over the top before another attack saw the ball break to Pablo Fornals, whose low, goal-bound 15-yarder was deflected aside by Azpilicueta with the diving Mendy well beaten.

Midway through the half, both managers dipped into their nine-man substitute pool with Benrahma replacing Fornals and Mateo Kovacic coming on for Jorginho.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

But with icy rain falling from dark December night, the skies also fell in on West Ham United as Abraham struck those two quick-fire goals.

On 78 minutes, Werner carved a path along the 18-yard line before hitting a weak shot goalwards but the German’s despair turned to delight at the sight of his strike-partner ghosting behind the Hammers defence and deftly side-footing past the helplessly exposed Fabiański.

And with the Hammers still coming to terms with that huge setback, Chelsea struck again when Mount crossed into the goalmouth, where Pulisic’s header was blocked by Fabianski, only for Abraham to pick up the pieces and clip an angled shot into the net to cement the Blues victory.

Chelsea:Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chilwell (Emerson 9), Zouma, Thiago Silva, Kanté, Jorginho (Kovacic 66), Mount, Pulisic (Havertz 83), Abraham, Werner.

Unused subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Rice, Noble, Souček, Bowen (Fredericks 88), Fornals (Benrahma 66), Haller.

Unused subs: Randolph, Martin, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Dawson, Diop, Johnson.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh



