Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

PUBLISHED: 22:04 17 January 2019

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

2019 David M. Benett

A-list celebrities gathered at the O2 tonight for the NBA London Game 2019 presented by Norwegian as Washington Wizards faced the New York Knicks in the ninth annual regular-season fixture to be played in the capital.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Comedians Michael McIntyre and Joel Dommett, magician Dynamo and model Lara Stone were amongst the British stars watching on.

British sport stars were well represented among the near-20,000 capacity crowd with Premier League footballers putting aside their club allegiances for the night as Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin rubbed shoulders with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen.

The rest of the Premier League was also well represented by Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace; Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham; Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray of Leicester City and Fulham’s Calum Chambers, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez having travelled down from Merseyside.

Artists Tinie Tempah, Emeli Sande and group Rak Su were all also in the crowd

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Washington Wizards coach Brooks says Knicks will not have home advantage

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Elmhurst win Newham cricket event

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists