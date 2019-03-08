Carr fronts MLB London Series 2019 mini series

Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series Archant

Ahead of the Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019, Major League Baseball has unveiled comedian Jimmy Carr as the frontman of a hilarious three-part series to give a taster of what fans can expect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series

The mini-series introduces America's favourite past-time and its unique traditions ahead of Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees two game series at London Stadium this month.

You may also want to watch:

Episode one, an introduction to Baseball, sees Carr deeply immersed into American culture to provide an insight into what UK fans can expect from baseball's biggest rivalry.

Carr said: "The Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019 is bringing arguably the two greatest baseball teams, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, to London Stadium this month.

Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series

"There really is nothing more American than Baseball; it's hot dogs and peanuts and long afternoons of drinking. Baseball is cricket minus the maths and the boredom. "It will be a great occasion as a little bit of America comes to London's East End."

The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees in the first ever Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019 on June 29-30 at London Stadium.