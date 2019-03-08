Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Canning Town's Hallet stuns Benn for first win of pro career

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2019

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

The latest boxing news from Newham

Canning Town's Lee Hallett won for the first time as a professional at the 17th attempt with a points victory over the previously unbeaten Harley Benn on Saturday.

The pair met at Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium on a Frank Warren card headlined by Billy Joe Saunders' fight against Shefat Isufi for the WBO world super middleweight strap.

You may also want to watch:

The 31-year-old Hallett had lost all 16 of his previous bouts since turning pro in April last year and was a heavy underdog against Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel.

However, the Canning Town super lightweight produced one of the biggest shocks of the year to stun Benn and secure a points triumph in the four-round contest.

The victory was easily the highlight of Hallet's pro career to date on arguably the highest-profile card he has fought on.

The 31-year-old will hope that success is no flash in the pan and that he can build on it in his next bout.

Most Read

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Most Read

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Who is our West Ham ratings winner?

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Spot-on CSM London collect Essex Alliance League cup silverware following shootout

CSM London celebrating being crowned Division Two cup champions (Pic: Zainab Ikramullah)

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists