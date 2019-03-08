Canning Town's Hallet stuns Benn for first win of pro career
Canning Town's Lee Hallett won for the first time as a professional at the 17th attempt with a points victory over the previously unbeaten Harley Benn on Saturday.
The pair met at Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium on a Frank Warren card headlined by Billy Joe Saunders' fight against Shefat Isufi for the WBO world super middleweight strap.
The 31-year-old Hallett had lost all 16 of his previous bouts since turning pro in April last year and was a heavy underdog against Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel.
However, the Canning Town super lightweight produced one of the biggest shocks of the year to stun Benn and secure a points triumph in the four-round contest.
The victory was easily the highlight of Hallet's pro career to date on arguably the highest-profile card he has fought on.
The 31-year-old will hope that success is no flash in the pan and that he can build on it in his next bout.