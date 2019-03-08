Calverton triumph in Cumberland tennis competition

Youngsters saw off challenge from London Borough of Newham rivals

Calverton Primary School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Cumberland School Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Tennis Competition.

The competition drew sides from across the London Borough of Newham, with Calverton sending two teams to take part.

The teams were initially split into two groups, with both Calverton teams winning all their matches to progress to the semi-finals as pool winners.

In the final four, Calverton A edged past Curwen on points total after their tie ended in a 2-2 draw, but there was disappointment for Calverton B as they lost 3-1 against Ravenscroft.

Calverton A, though, were able to record a 4-0 success over Ravenscroft in the final to secure the title for the school.

As a reward for their success, Calverton will now play in the Newham finals later this month to see who will represent the borough at this summer's London Youth Games.

And after winning the Cumberland School Sport Partnership event, Calverton will fancy their chances of recording another triumph.