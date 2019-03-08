Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Calverton Primary School wins silver for Newham at London Youth Games

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper

Archant

Calverton Primary School represented Newham at the London Youth Games last week and won silver in tennis.

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in Tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob CooperCalverton Primary School won silver for Newham in Tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper

The school has now finished in the top three in year five and six tennis at the London Youth Games for the last three years.

After winning the group stage by not losing a single match and beating Bexley, Sutton and Lewisham 4-0, the team went on to the quarter-finals where they also beat Lambeth 4-0.

You may also want to watch:

Calverton played Richmond in the semi-final and won 3-1.

They then met Barnet in the final, drawing 2-2 in games only for Barnet to win on a points system, 18-16.

The London Youth Games take place every year with young people across each London borough competing in a range of sports.

More than 1.5 million youngsters took part in the games last year.

Most Read

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

World’s longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Most Read

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

World’s longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Latest from the Newham Recorder

MLB gets the nod with fans loving the two-day affair of the Yankees and Red Sox

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

Calverton Primary School wins silver for Newham at London Youth Games

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

School Sport: Altmore crowned handball champions

Altmore celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists