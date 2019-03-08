Calverton Primary School wins silver for Newham at London Youth Games

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper Archant

Calverton Primary School represented Newham at the London Youth Games last week and won silver in tennis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in Tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper Calverton Primary School won silver for Newham in Tennis at the LYG. Picture: Rob Cooper

The school has now finished in the top three in year five and six tennis at the London Youth Games for the last three years.

After winning the group stage by not losing a single match and beating Bexley, Sutton and Lewisham 4-0, the team went on to the quarter-finals where they also beat Lambeth 4-0.

You may also want to watch:

Calverton played Richmond in the semi-final and won 3-1.

They then met Barnet in the final, drawing 2-2 in games only for Barnet to win on a points system, 18-16.

The London Youth Games take place every year with young people across each London borough competing in a range of sports.

More than 1.5 million youngsters took part in the games last year.