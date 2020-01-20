Calverton Primary School win gold at Sportshall Athletics Competition
PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 January 2020
32 children from Calverton Primary School took part in the year five and six Sportshall Athletics Competition at the Copperbox Arena last Tuesday.
The event, run by the Newham SSCO team, saw the pupils compete in various events from relay races and single races to javelin, chest push, long jumps and several others.
After fighting off stiff competition from Southern Road Primary School and Scott Wilkie Primary School, Calverton won the event and achieved gold.
The school will now go on to compete at the finals later this month held at Kingsford School for a chance to compete in the London Youth Games later on in the year.