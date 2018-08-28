Search

School Sport: Calverton claim bronze at Newham sportshall athletics final

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2019

Calverton finished third in the Newham qualifier for the London Youth Games sportshall athletics competition

Archant

Calverton Primary School pupils picked up a bronze medal at the Newham final of the London Youth Games sportshall athletics competition.

Having won the Cumberland School Sport Partnership event for year five and six children on Monday, they took a squad of 35 pupils to Kingsford School for the borough final for a chance to win a trip to Crystal Palace.

Children took part in various jumps, running competitions and throws, with points added up throughout the day for a final overall total.

And Calverton battled it out with St Francis and St Edwards to finish third, just missing out on the chance to represent Newham at the grand finals.

Rob Cooper said: “The children tried their hardest and to come where they did is a great achievement for them.”

