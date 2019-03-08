Search

Calverton triumph in Newham tennis event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 May 2019

Calverton Primary School celebrate winning the Year Five & Six Newham Mixed Tennis Competition (pic: LASP)

Schools from across the borough took part in event to decide London Youth Games representatives

Calverton Primary School were celebrating after winning the London Borough of Newham Year Five & Six Mixed Tennis Event.

Four schools from across the borough took part in the event held at Langdon Academy, with Calverton taking on teams from Ravenscroft, Lathom and St Joachim's.

The four teams took part in an initial group stage which would decide who would face who in the semi-finals.

Calverton topped the group with three wins from three, with Lathom second, St Joachim's third and Ravenscroft fourth.

In the semi-finals, Calverton eased to a 6-0 success over Ravenscroft while Lathom edged past St Joachim's 4-3.

Calverton then collected a 5-1 triumph over Lathom in the final, while Ravenscroft placed third after beating St Joachim's 4-2 in a play-off.

As a result of their success, Calverton will now go forward to represent Newham at the London Youth Games later this summer.

It is the sixth year in a row that Calverton will represent Newham at the Youth Games.

