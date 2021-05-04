Column: You get what you deserve as West Ham seal victory at Burnley

Published: 12:00 PM May 4, 2021

Sometimes in football you get exactly what you deserve, David Moyes named a bold, attacking side at Turf Moor and that reflected in the performance and the result.

We battered Burnley and really should’ve won the game in a far more comfortable fashion; nevertheless the result is all that mattered.

There is so much character, fight and desire in this West Ham side and its inspiring to watch, once again we were the last game of the weekend, we witnessed Chelsea extend the gap to fourth spot to six points and we were leap frogged by Spurs.

The pressure was well and truly on, and on top of that we had to come from behind after losing our last two games…all in a day’s work for this Hammers vintage.

There were so many great performances at Burnley it’s hard to single anyone out, needless to say Said Benrahma took his chance, Michail Antonio looked like he’d never been away and Craig Dawson put in his best display for a while but perhaps greatest of all was Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United's Craig Dawson heads at goal during the Premier League match at Tuff Moor, Burnley. Issue date: Monday May 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

The ‘Jewel’ rolled back the years with an impressive performance in central midfield, dictating play with his passing, touch, control and vision. On the evidence of this display the Argentine playmaker’s days at the London Stadium might not be numbered.

We are now just three points behind Chelsea and their next game is Manchester City at the Etihad, we cannot waste this chance, we must beat Everton and capitalise on any dropped points.

In all probability they thought it was all over after they beat Fulham, they will be gutted with this result and they know they cannot afford to slip up.

We must stick with the attacking ethos that served us so well against the Clarets when we take on the Toffees. However, we need to re-discover our ruthlessness in front of goal.

We will be punished on Sunday if we waste the amount of chances that we squandered at Turf Moor; Burnley lacked the attacking quality to punish us. Everton won’t be so charitable.

With just four games to go and against all odds the dream is still alive; a seat at European football’s top table is not a step too far.