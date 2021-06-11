Brophy and Wilkinson leave Orient

Published: 4:24 PM June 11, 2021

James Brophy has decided to make the switch from Leyton Orient to Cambridge United. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

James Brophy and Conor Wilkinson have both decided to depart Leyton Orient at the end of their contracts.



Brophy has chosen to join Cambridge United while Wilkinson has joined Walsall.



The former, 26, moves to the Abbey Stadium after four seasons at Orient, where he made 159 appearances.



Brophy started out on the non-league circuit featuring for the likes of Broadfields United and Edgware Town.



He then moved to Swindon Town, where he featured heavily during their 2015-16 and 2016-17 League One campaigns, before making his way to Orient.



Brophy has now decided to make the switch from the O’s to the U’s on a three-year contract.



“There were two key factors," Brophy said.

"I wanted to come back into League One and I wanted to find a place and a gaffer that I can relate to.



“I am really excited now and can’t wait to get started.”

Conor Wilkinson featuring for Leyton Orient against Walsall in April. The forward has decided to make the move to the Saddlers. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



Brophy was a key part of Orient’s promotion back to the Football League and cemented himself as a fan favourite along the way.

He added: "To all the fans that have supported me and the team throughout the last three and a half seasons, I just wanted to say a huge thank you.

“It has been a place that my family and I have felt at home.



“I have made memories that I will hold on to such as winning a league as well as the difficult times, none more so than the passing of our gaffer Justin Edinburgh who will always be remembered.”



Wilkinson has also opted to depart the club for Walsall.



The 26-year-old forward was offered a new deal to keep him in London, but he has decided to join the Saddlers.



Wilkinson made the switch to Orient from Dagenham and Redbridge in the summer of 2019.

In two full seasons for Orient, he scored 20 goals, 15 of those coming last campaign.