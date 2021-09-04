Newham Beagles Broom-Edwards won gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Published: 11:12 AM September 4, 2021

Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Men's High Jump - T64 final alongside second placed India's Kumar Praveen (left) with his silver medal and third placed Poland's Maciej Lepiato with his bronze medal at the Olympic Stadium during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Newham and Essex Beagles high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards and track star Owen Miller struck gold for ParalympicsGB on a sensational morning of athletics in Tokyo.

Broom-Edwards beat India’s Praveen Kumar and Poland’s Maciej Lepiato in what turned into a three-way shoot-out for T64 gold by clearing 2.10m with his second attempt.

It had appeared Kumar would win when he cleared 2.07m and both Broom-Edwards and Lepiato failed with their first two attempts.

Lepiato again knocked off the bar with his final effort and settled for third but Broom-Edwards soared over with his and then cleared the next height to put the pressure on Kumar.

Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Men's High Jump - T64 final at the Olympic Stadium during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 33-year-old faced a nervous wait while Kumar sized up his last attempt but he again knocked off the bar to confirm Broom-Edwards as the Paralympic champion.

You may also want to watch:

“I could not hold it in after clearing that last bar,” he said.

“It was a flood of emotions, I thought I am done now and Aston Moore – who’s been helping me out here – said to let it all go so I took his guidance.

“I always believed in myself and I wanted to come here and jump a new personal best. The weather didn’t play ball but to do a season’s best is amazing.”

On the track, Miller won gold in the 1500m T20 with a brilliant last lap.

The Scotsman was in fifth position with 400m to go but stayed patient and kicked hard down the back straight to move into second.

He hovered on the shoulder of Russian Paralympic Committee’s Alexander Rabotnitskii and overtook him on the last bend before sprinting home to stop the clock in 3:54.57.

There was an equally strong finish from Hannah Taunton in the women’s 1500m T20, as she grabbed bronze on the final lap.

Taunton was fourth at the bell and slowly reeled in Japan’s Anju Furuya and overtook her on the final bend.

She crossed the line in a new personal best time of 4:35.34 and felt her tactics paid off.

Meanwhile, Polly Maton finished seventh in the long jump T47 final with a best leap of 5.19m, while Lydia Church finished eighth in the women’s shot put F12 final with a best throw of 11.41m.

The 4x100m universal relay team of Libby Clegg, Jonnie Peacock, Ali Smith and Nathan Maguire safely made it through to the evening session’s final by qualifying third fastest.

Isaac Towers is also through to tomorrow’s 800m T34 final thanks to a season’s best 1:46.58 but Ben Rowlings just missed out after crossing the line fourth in heat two.