Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

PUBLISHED: 18:54 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 03 July 2020

PA Sport

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

PA Wire/PA Images

British Olympic and Paralympic sports governing bodies have been given assurances over their short and longer-term financial future.

Associations whose income has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to access an emergency fund to be administered by UK Sport, while the government has also offered assurances that funding will be in place to help athletes prepare properly for the rescheduled Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021.

The continuity fund, understood to be worth £5million, has been set up by UK Sport to tackle the acute needs of governing bodies.

The elite sports funding body has received government approval to utilise a National Lottery underwrite scheme to access the money.

It has also received assurance from Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), over its funding programme for 2021-22.

UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said: “Today’s confirmation of support for Olympic and Paralympic sport through to the rescheduled Tokyo Games is hugely important as it allows national governing bodies to commit to their revised plans for the Games next summer.

You may also want to watch:

“The new continuity fund will help in our efforts to maintain and enable a thriving high-performance sporting system in the UK.

“Via this fund we will be able to provide additional investment to support those organisations in greatest need and help enable continued operation during these challenging times. The fund opened today, and we hope to be in a position to make awards shortly.”

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “In this time of uncertainty, we are right behind our elite athletes. Recent Olympic and Paralympic Games have proven that their performances make the country proud, promote the best of the UK abroad and help to inspire a more healthy, active nation.

“I know our athletes had worked so hard to be in peak condition this month, so I’m very pleased to provide assurance to UK Sport and give athletes the opportunity to compete, realise their medal potential and shine when the Tokyo Games take place in 2021.”

UK Sport’s existing Exchequer funding runs until the end of March 2021, which would have been the end of the financial year which included the Tokyo Games.

DCMS says it will work to ensure the necessary funding is in place for the financial year 21-22 when discussions take place with the Treasury in the autumn regarding the government’s comprehensive spending review.

Dowden wrote in a letter to UK Sport: “I am happy to restate this government’s strong commitment to Olympic and Paralympic sport and will do all I can to facilitate a suitable settlement for UK Sport to ensure that we continue to support our inspirational athletes and give them the maximum opportunity for success at a world-class level as they prepare for Tokyo.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Steve Bruce has proven the doubters wrong at Newcastle says Hammers boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium