Joe Gallen full of praise for O's forwards in Bristol Rovers victory

Published: 9:47 AM September 19, 2021

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient assistant manager Joe Gallen was full of praise for forwards Harry Smith, Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan.

Goals from Harry Smith, Theo Archibald, and Aaron Drinan sealed the three points for Kenny Jackett’s side - despite a late penalty from Bristol Rovers.

Smith took his tally to six goals for the season as Drinan is now up to four as the goals have begun to start flowing as the O’s climb up to second.

“I think it’s his (Harry Smith) sixth goal this season, he hasn’t necessarily trained too many times either, he didn’t get a full week’s training with a bit of a knee injury.

“It’s going well for Harry, he’s a big threat from crosses, and we worked a decent corner routine and he’s scored at the near post. He’s a big threat.

“We’ve got some good deliverers at the club, Tom James included, once it dropped to Theo who is also having a very good time at the moment.

“As soon as it dropped to him on the edge of the box and he got his first touch right, you just knew that it was going to hit the target. It was a very good half-volley, took it early, and with a lot of confidence.

“Particularly pleased for all of the forwards when they score, as it just gives them confidence and belief, and Aaron in particular didn’t come into this club with a goalscoring record.

“I think that’s his fourth goal of the season. I’m pleased for him to score. It was a very good delivery from Tom James. He had one person to pick out in the box and he picked him out.”

Overall the assistant was delighted as Bristol Rovers is always a tough place to get a result.

“The players deserve all the credit, they performed as always very well, and we’ve been looking to try get an away win in the league. We came close at Newport, but absolutely delighted to come away with three points.

“Overall the first goal in any game of football is important, it gives that team a big lift, and a lot of confidence.

“Coming to Bristol Rovers, having been here a number of times over the years, it’s always a tough place to come and get a victory.

“Bristol Rovers in League Two are an extremely big club and they’ve got an extremely large pool of players to choose from. They’ve got a very good home support and a support that backs them to the hill.

“To come away with a victory is extremely pleasing and should give everyone mostly the players confidence.”