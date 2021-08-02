News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Moyes: It was a good, tough test for West Ham at Brentford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM August 2, 2021   
West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the pre-season friendly match at the Brentford Community St

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the pre-season friendly match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United boss David Moyes was pleased to see his team come through a tough pre-season test at Premier League new boys Brentford on Saturday with another positive result under their belt.

Saïd Benrahma's sublime second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory in west London - the fourth win in a row for Moyes' men during pre-season.

While the manager reiterated results are not the main focus at this stage, he is pleased that the team, still short of many of their players involved at the Euro 2020 finals, are building momentum.

"I think we were quite good in the first half. We did some good stuff and I'm pleased because we're not at full tilt but we're getting there," Moyes said.

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (centre) battles between two Brentford defenders during the pre-seaso

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (centre) battles between two Brentford defenders during the pre-season friendly match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

"We saw this as being a really tough game - probably tougher, even, than the game last week at Celtic - and it proved to be, and I'm pleased we got a result.

"We don't get carried away by the results, of course. I want to build a better team, I want to help build a better club all round, and the way to do that is by winning. That gives us a chance and hopefully we can keep it going."

The boss added: "I wanted to give players closer to 90 minutes and I didn't really have an awful lot of options as a lot of the subs played last night (Friday) for the under-23s."

The former Everton boss was delighted to see Benrahma find the back of the net against his former club, adding: "It was a good goal. He's been waiting on that one for a year, hasn't he? He practices it a lot and today he hit the target. Maybe it's fitting that he did it here.

"He also scored at Celtic last week and it's good to build his confidence in that way.

"We've got a lot of hope that he will get in and find his goalscoring touch, and assists and all those bits to do with his game.

"We want good competition and hopefully we'll have lots of people threatening to score goals this season."

West Ham United
Football
East London News

