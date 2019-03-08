School Sport: Brampton girls bag football prize
PUBLISHED: 19:50 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 20 June 2019
Brampton pupils came out on top in a girls' football competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership recently.
Three teams took part in the key stage two round-robin event for year five and six students at Langdon Academy, with Brampton beating St Luke's by a solitary goal in their first match.
Brampton claimed a 3-1 victory over St Joachim's in their next match to secure top spot in the group, before St Joachim's and St Luke's battled to a goalless draw in the final fixture.