School Sport: Brampton girls bag football prize

PUBLISHED: 19:50 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 20 June 2019

Brampton celebrate winning the KS2 year five/six girls' football event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Brampton celebrate winning the KS2 year five/six girls' football event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Archant

Brampton pupils came out on top in a girls' football competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership recently.

Three teams took part in the key stage two round-robin event for year five and six students at Langdon Academy, with Brampton beating St Luke's by a solitary goal in their first match.

Brampton claimed a 3-1 victory over St Joachim's in their next match to secure top spot in the group, before St Joachim's and St Luke's battled to a goalless draw in the final fixture.

