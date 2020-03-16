Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event to go behind closed doors

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event PA Wire/PA Images

Due to the changing situation with Coronavirus and concerns for public, athlete and volunteer welfare the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena will take place behind closed doors from today.

This unfortunately means that no spectators will be permitted to attend the event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue.

The decision comes into force with immediate effect and covers both the 12pm and 6pm sessions that are due to take place on Monday March 16 and all other sessions up until the end of the tournament.

The Local Organising Committee of the Boxing Road to Tokyo event understands the reasons for the decision and apologises to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

The event's ticket partner, See Tickers, will contact all ticket holders who are all entitled to a face value refund.

See Tickets will automatically return the money within 30 days via the method by which the ticket was purchased. Booking fees and any other expenses incurred will not be refunded.

Any customers that also took out an insurance policy with TicketPlan when they purchased their tickets should contact the company direct via the TicketPlan website.

The Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifier will continue to be streamed live on the Olympic Channel and can be viewed at https://oly.ch/2vqhjng.