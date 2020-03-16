Search

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event to go behind closed doors

PUBLISHED: 07:32 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 16 March 2020

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event

PA Wire/PA Images

Due to the changing situation with Coronavirus and concerns for public, athlete and volunteer welfare the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena will take place behind closed doors from today.

This unfortunately means that no spectators will be permitted to attend the event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue.

The decision comes into force with immediate effect and covers both the 12pm and 6pm sessions that are due to take place on Monday March 16 and all other sessions up until the end of the tournament.

The Local Organising Committee of the Boxing Road to Tokyo event understands the reasons for the decision and apologises to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

The event's ticket partner, See Tickers, will contact all ticket holders who are all entitled to a face value refund.

See Tickets will automatically return the money within 30 days via the method by which the ticket was purchased. Booking fees and any other expenses incurred will not be refunded.

Any customers that also took out an insurance policy with TicketPlan when they purchased their tickets should contact the company direct via the TicketPlan website.

The Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifier will continue to be streamed live on the Olympic Channel and can be viewed at https://oly.ch/2vqhjng.

Coronavirus: Cumberland school defends action after teacher returns to work from Italy

The Cumberland School. Picture: Google

First coronavirus case in Newham confirmed

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Teenager jailed for murder of Promise Nkenda in Canning Town following re-trial

Shemar Dawes was jailed for killing Promise Nkenda following a retrial. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man ‘arranged Plaistow stabbing as revenge attack’, court hears

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

