Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event suspended

Empty seats in the stands during day three of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena PA Wire/PA Images

In light of the constantly changing landscape worldwide, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided to suspend the current Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier in London, Great Britain, and subsequent Americas and final world qualifiers scheduled to take place in May.

The European qualifier, which started on Saturday and was planned to run until March 24, will be closed after today’s evening session.

Safeguarding the well-being of the athletes, officials and all other participants is a top priority for the BTF and, since the preparation phase of the event, it has been working in close cooperation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) – the delivery body of the competition – as well as its stakeholders, its own medical experts and the national health authorities, to set up the necessary precautionary measures.

The BTF eventually took the decision to suspend the event today, amid increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, in order to allow the participants from over 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home.

The BTF will continue to evaluate the situation daily, aiming to complete the distribution of the remaining Tokyo 2020 boxing quota places in May and June. The BTF’s priority remains the qualification of athletes on the field of play, and it will inform all stakeholders as soon as more information is available.

At the same time, the IOC is fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, as was recently outlined again in the following statement olympic.org/news/ioc-statement-on-the-olympic-flame-lighting-andthe-olympic-games-tokyo-2020.

The BTF would like to thank the host nations, the organising committees and all the participants involved for their support and tremendous efforts in dealing with this extraordinary situation.