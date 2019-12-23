Search

Advanced search

Boxing: John Niland

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 December 2019

The late John Niland

The late John Niland

Archant

Fairbairn Amateur Boxing Club were saddened to hear of the death of former president John Niland last week.

Niland was involved with the club at its original premises in Barking Road, Plaistow until it closed in the mid 1980s and then at Stratford.

You may also want to watch:

And he was known as a great supporter of the club and amateur boxing in general, with club spokesman Jumbo Basi saying: "He had not been too good for a while and in his younger days he used to travel everywhere to support the boys.

"From London to Cornwall one end, then London to Doncaster or Blackpool in the days when the schoolboys finals used to be held there.

"He was a great man and wonderful, nice, kind person and absolute gentleman. It was a pleasure and honour to know him as a friend.

"We the family of Fairbairn and boxing would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the whole family."

Most Read

Gang carry out ‘ram raid’ in Custom House

The 'ram raid' took place in Victoria Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gang carry out ‘ram raid’ in Custom House

The 'ram raid' took place in Victoria Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

London City Airport is declared carbon neutral

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: John Niland

The late John Niland

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill ‘potentially’ out for the season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex return for Zampa

Adam Zampa appeals for a wicket for Essex Eagles (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

Brandon Peel in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!. Picture: DISNEY ON ICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists