Boxing: John Niland

Fairbairn Amateur Boxing Club were saddened to hear of the death of former president John Niland last week.

Niland was involved with the club at its original premises in Barking Road, Plaistow until it closed in the mid 1980s and then at Stratford.

And he was known as a great supporter of the club and amateur boxing in general, with club spokesman Jumbo Basi saying: "He had not been too good for a while and in his younger days he used to travel everywhere to support the boys.

"From London to Cornwall one end, then London to Doncaster or Blackpool in the days when the schoolboys finals used to be held there.

"He was a great man and wonderful, nice, kind person and absolute gentleman. It was a pleasure and honour to know him as a friend.

"We the family of Fairbairn and boxing would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the whole family."