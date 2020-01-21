BBL: Sheffield 86 London Lions 91

London Lions claimed a 91-86 win at Sheffield Sharks to complete a BBL double over the Steel City side.

The visitors made an explosive start as Ovie Soko opened the scoring on an and-one play, before veteran Mike Tuck got the Sharks going.

Jules Dang-Akodo sparked a 9-2 Lions run, cut by Tuck once more to make it 12-7, and it became the Soko-Tuck show as they traded the next 10 points before Dang-Akodo and Ali Tew helped Lions end the quarter 21-11 up.

The hosts had an 8-3 run early in the second to halve the deficit, but Andre Lockhart and Soko combined to score and Sam Toluwase nailed a triplee to put Lions 30-21 up.

It was nip and tuck after that, though, as Sharks ended with a 5-0 run to make it 43-41 at half time.

Sheffield struggled after the restart as Lions built an 18-point lead, with three straight triples from reigning league MVP Justin Robinson.

But Sharks fought back in the fourth, although Lions led 83-73 with two minutes left and missed seven free throws before Lockhart sealed their eighth league win.

GB international Soko picked up his third double-double since joining the Lions, with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Robinson shot 69 per cent from the field and 60 per cent from the line.

Ogo Adegboye made his debut and played 13 minutes, scoring three points, four rebounds and one block, with Lions heading to Leicester next on January 31.