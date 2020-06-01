Search

BBL have cancelled the remainder of the season due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 09:56 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 01 June 2020

The British Basketball League has announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBL said in a statement that clubs had “unanimously agreed” to the cancellation.

BBL chairman Sir Rodney Walker said: “We looked at every option, including playing behind closed doors or restarting the season in the summer, in order that we could get to a League and play-off winners, but with the continued uncertainty, we just ran out of time and options.

“The clubs were united that now was the right time to bring the current season to a close.”

The independent directors of the BBL management board have agreed that there will be no winner of the 2019-20 championship title.

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Woman, 22, who went missing in Stratford has been found

A woman reported missing from Stratford has now been found. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham demands help to test pupils and teachers before backing school reopenings

Newham Council wants more assurance from government before backing the wider reopening of schools. Picture: Tim Goode/PA.

Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

Tributes to ‘dedicated’ Forest Gate Met Police worker who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Ramesh Gunamal worked at Forest Gate police station for 12 years. He died on May 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Courtesy of the family

