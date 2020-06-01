BBL have cancelled the remainder of the season due to Covid-19
PUBLISHED: 09:56 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 01 June 2020
The British Basketball League has announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The BBL said in a statement that clubs had “unanimously agreed” to the cancellation.
BBL chairman Sir Rodney Walker said: “We looked at every option, including playing behind closed doors or restarting the season in the summer, in order that we could get to a League and play-off winners, but with the continued uncertainty, we just ran out of time and options.
“The clubs were united that now was the right time to bring the current season to a close.”
The independent directors of the BBL management board have agreed that there will be no winner of the 2019-20 championship title.
