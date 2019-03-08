Basketball: Youngbloods celebrate Challenge Cup double

Youngbloods celebrated a double at the London Basketball Challenge Cup at the weekend.

Most players have been working at summer camp at St Bonaventure's and the girls proved too strong for their rivals on Saturday.

"All players are taking steps in the right direction for the coming season," said coach Caroline Charles, who is still looking for players aged 11-17 for the under-14 and under-18s.

The boys were in action on Sunday and also saw off rivals teams from Solent, Winchester, North London and Bracknell to complete the Youngbloods double.

Delighted coach Stephen Onireti said: "This was an ideal tournament for me to see where the boys are at and will help me greatly when I have to make my final decision on which teams the players will be placed in."