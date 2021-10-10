O's boss Jackett felt his side created enough to win in Barrow draw

Published: 10:34 AM October 10, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett feels his side created enough chances to seal a victory away to Barrow.

O’s defender Omar Beckles scored a late equaliser to earn Leyton Orient a point away at Holker Street after Robbie Gotts opened the scoring for the hosts.

Boss Jackett did feel his side started slow but done enough to bag all three points.

“I thought we responded very well to going a goal down and it was our best spell from then on,” Jackett said.

“We had enough chances after they scored to win the game. Theo (Archibald) had four excellent chances.

“It took us a while to get going, I didn’t think there was much in it first-half, one way or the other. A lot of corners, both ends, then they got the first goal.

“From then on we responded well and created a high number of chances.

“I would have liked from the start, if possible, but not necessarily easy as well. They’re a good side, they’ve had a good start to the season, and with the manager and squad they’ve got that has to be respected.”

The former Millwall manager Jackett not worried about the goal they conceded and more focused on attacking.

“We understand mistakes happen, defensively we have been pretty solid, but my focus at the moment is going the other way.

“The opportunities and chances we created was very good. I was pleased with that and it put us in a position to be able to win the game.

“We’ll take a draw, overall from quite a number of the players I do feel there is more to come.”

Young forward Ruel Sotiriou impressed off the bench while the boss was pleased with the forwards as a whole creating chances.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s (Ruel Sotiriou) a good player, he can help and change things, I was just waiting for that last scramble to go to him.”

“Slightly, he (Harry Smith) still had chances. He had a header in the first-half that Connor Wood put in that he’s been used to putting away.

“Three strikes in the second-half in something like 20 minutes from the edge of the box, which he didn’t necessarily get off, but the strikes are there and that’s important.

“For our forward players if they keep getting into good positions and keep getting chances then they will score.”