Hockey: Wapping beat Bedford for back-to-back wins

Wapping's men recorded back-to-back wins in Conference East with a 2-0 success at Bedford.

Having beaten Harleston Magpies in their opener, they added Ben Bull and debutant Sam Kirk to their squad in the absence of Ollie Bull and Jonny Verity.

And they began well, moving the ball at pace and seeing Will Cairns force a save from the Bedford keeper at a short corner.

Cairns then found Aaron Blumfield with a diagonal pass and Bull got to the baseline to tee up Drew Burkin for a far post tap in.

Other chances went begging before the break and Bedford applied pressure in the second half through Dave Appleton.

James Bowler produced some good saves, though, to keep the hosts at bay and Wapping made sure five minutes from time when Joe Chedd smashed home, after Burkin and Bull combined.

Bobby Watson's brace led the seconds past Chelmsford (3-1), while the thirds saw off Bedford seconds (1-0) and the fourths beat Saffron Walden (3-1).

The women came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with St Albans.

Despite dominating possession and chances, they fell behind when St Albans scored from their first attack as Kate Brannelly saved the first shot but not the rebound.

The hosts doubled their lead from a short corner, but Wapping bounced back in the second half as Aisling McKeown and Ciara Murphy combined for the latter to halve the deficit on her reverse stick.

Adrienne Houle showed good skills to get into the D and fire goalwards, with the ball coming off a defender's stick for McKeown to smash home for earn a point.

Andy White's hat-trick helped the men's 10th team to an 8-2 win over Braintree Knights and Tim Alexander netted all four goals as the sixth team beat Braintree 4-3.

Nilesh Desai's treble saw the 11th team to a 5-2 win over Waltham Forest fourths as Jo Ward (2) and Fran Sutton led the women's seconds to a 3-0 win over Canterbury seconds.

Lucy Taylor scored both goals as the fifths beat Crostyx thirds 2-0, while Christina Cassidy and Jess Bartlett netted as the sevenths beat Chelmsford sixths 3-2.