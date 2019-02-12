WBBL Trophy: BA London Lions 92 Essex Rebels 66

London Lions WBBL squad face the camera (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

The BA London Lions claimed an impressive 92-66 win over Essex Rebels in their WBBL Trophy encounter.

A stunning final quarter display saw them outscore their rivals by a 31-10 margin to pull clear for an emphatic success, with Urysla Cotton helping herself to a superb double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Ejay Ofomata had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lions will finish second in their group and miss out on progress to the next stage as Sevenoaks Suns go through to the last four.

Lions are set to return to action at Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre on Saturday February 23 when they play host to Durham Palatinates (4pm start).

The North East club are currently on the same points as the Lions, but one place below them in the WBBL standings.

Lions: Cotton 28, Ofomata 20, Christie 12, T Da Silva 11, L Da Silva 9, Adediran 6, Velasquez 5, Kipewu 1.