Virtual running challenge launched in aid of NHS charities together

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2020

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company

Archant

The Great Run Company has launched #GreatRunSolo, a brand new virtual running challenge encouraging the public to stay healthy, be active and run solo to raise vital funds for the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The organisers of the Great North Run, Britain’s biggest running event, have created the solo challenge to provide motivation and give purpose to running during the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone can sign up to weekly or monthly distance-based challenges ranging from 7km to 280km, with an additional one mile distance available for children.

Each challenge costs £10 to take part in and The Great Run Company will donate all profits to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, which meets the immediate needs of patients, staff and volunteers affected by coronavirus.

Once their overall distance is completed and logged online, each runner will be rewarded with a unique #GreatRunSolo medal to celebrate their achievement.

Paul Foster, chief executive at The Great Run Company said: “There is no doubt that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in unprecedented challenges for the NHS, and we want to do our bit to raise vital funds for the Appeal.

“Lots of runners have seen a major goal for 2020 taken away from them, and others might be struggling to stay motivated during these uncertain times. #GreatRunSolo is the perfect opportunity to maintain a healthy body and mind, be active and contribute to this extremely worthy cause.

“#GreatRunSolo is an ongoing challenge that can be built into your daily exercise routine as indicated by the government, and the range of distances make it accessible for people of all ages and abilities, from children and beginners to ultra runners.

“However, we do ask that runners stay safe and follow the exercise and social distancing advice given by the government and Public Health England.”

#GreatRunSolo – how does it work?

Each challenge begins on a Monday and lasts for 7 or 28 days

You may also want to watch:

All distances cost £10 to participate in, with all profits donated to NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal

Weekly Challenges (for runners aged 15+):

7km or 7 miles

Monthly Challenges (for runners aged 15+):

Bronze – 50km

Silver – 75km

Gold – 100km

Ultra – 280km

Children (for runners aged 14 and under):

7km weekly challenge

Magic Mile

Find out more and sign up to #GreatRunSolo at greatrun.org/virtual-running.

