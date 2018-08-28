Search

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Sikhs in the City event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 December 2018

Viewtube Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Archant

Viewtube Runners finished their year at the Sikhs in the City event on Sunday.

Members returned for the sixth year, with Eddie Stofford leading the 10k group home in 47 minutes.

Ivalyo Enchev was just a few seconds behind, while Sacha Waters led the club’s women home in under 50 minutes to take third place in the female standings, 20 seconds behind the winner.

Anita Waring, Frank Da Silva, Gianne Fanti and Tanveer Mirza also ran.

Camila Hawkins and Tony Lobo ran the half marathon in just over two hours, but Mike Bristow stopped short in the marathon due to a niggle.

Carmen Kearney planned on completing the half marathon, but continued walking to make her debut over the longer distance.

Petter Axby led the 50k ultra runners home, followed by Angela Rockson in six and a half hours.

Jenny Winter and Susan McDowell were close behind as coach Paul Lewis ran the half marathon on his birthday.

