Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Big Half challenge

Viewtube Runners at the Big Half in London Archant

Viewtube Runners were out in force at the Big Half in London on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eddie Carillo was first member home in 1:36.49, as Charlie Kingdon (1:52.24) and Harry Papanastasiou (1:55.53) set personal bests.

Others: Sayeed Huq 1:37.31; Lucy Carter 1:39.35; Petter Axby 1:43.25; Mike Bristow 1:44.20; Raul medie-Jimenez 1:46.30; Ivaylo Enchev 1:49.24; Anna Balawejder 1:53.59; Angela Rockson 1:55.02; Jorge Arango 1:55.02; Susan McDowell 1:57.00; Jenny Winter 1:59.08; Paul Lewis 2:00.08; Sacha Waters 2:03.05; Simon Nicholson 2:03.34; Frank Da Silva 2:06.13; Ruth Jacob 2:07.24; Tony Lobo 2:07.29; Ashan Zaidi 2:08.28; Carmen Kerney 2:09.49; Anita Waring 2:10.53; Camilla Hawkins 2:12.02; Jean Munroe 2:31.48; Michelle Panyandee 2:34.42; Rajesh Keria 2:34.42; Deborah Harouma 2:35.39; Gianne Fanti 2:38.19; Elizabeth Worrell-Jude 2:39.59.