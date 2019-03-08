UK Coaching pledges to help coaches grow their people skills

UK Coaching has marked the start of the second ever Coaching Week by making a #GreatCoachingPledge to help coaches across the nation benefit their communities.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Gannon confirmed that the organisation will be committed to helping coaches in the UK improve upon and grow their people skills by providing cutting-edge workshops, a digital subscription service and engaging content on its website, www.ukcoaching.org.

Research conducted by UK Coaching found that coaches rate their experience of being a coach positively, however, some feel that their coaching journey could have been improved with additional support, with 44% of coaches stating that they would have liked help from others when coaching.

UK Coaching's CEO Mark Gannon said: "Great Coaching is about great experiences for coaches and participants. In order for those great experiences to keep happening we need the coaching workforce to feel supported and appreciated.

"We recognise the importance of our role in the sport and physical activity sector as the place to go for coaching resources and expertise.

"Coaching Week aims to help people understand that coaches are pivotal figures within their communities and crucial to delivering an active nation.

"That's why we pledge to provide resources for coaches to develop their people skills and ultimately benefit their communities, build rapport and connect with people."

Running from June 3 to 9, Coaching Week 2019 aims to showcase how #GreatCoaching can play a greater role in building healthier, happier communities.

As part of the campaign UK Coaching will release six special videos that demonstrate the effect #GreatCoaching can have on: crime prevention, combatting loneliness, integrating communities, helping disabled people grow in confidence and creating the conditions for today's communities to thrive.

Leading by example, UK Coaching has announced its #GreatCoachingPledge to galvanise policymakers, organisations, coaches and the public to support #GreatCoaching.

One way in which coaches can make a pledge is to commit to the Principles of Great Coaching, launched during the inaugural Coaching Week.

These are based on the acronym PEOPLE and support UK Coaching's view on the importance of coaching the person in front of you. Research from the organisation's 2017 survey found that nearly 60% of participants looked for a coach who understands their specific needs.

UK Coaching's Director of Coaching, Emma Atkins said:"Great coaching takes place throughout the UK every day with little fanfare and is a fundamental element of every community, as demonstrated by all our Coaching Week case studies, helping in a number of areas such as combatting loneliness and isolation, integrating different communities and helping people improve their lives through sport and physical activity.

"This Coaching Week, we want to celebrate Great Coaching, thank those who deliver it and provoke everyone to make a pledge to continue to help, support and improve coaching.

"Whether you are a parent who supports great coaching from the side lines or someone who is supported by a great coach we all have our part to play to ensure that our communities thrive due to great coaching."

Coaching Week is not exclusive to the world of sport and physical activity. Everyone can get involved - from schools to charities to businesses.

Head to ukcoaching.org/greatcoachingpledge to make your #GreatCoachingPledge for Coaching Week 2019.